Published August 6, 2021, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The Board of County Commissioners in and for the County of Sanborn in the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the 17th day of August, 2021, at the hour of 10:30 a.m., in the Sanborn County Courthouse in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, will meet in regular session to consider the application for a Temporary Alcoholic Beverage License for the Forestburg Melon Festival to operate outside of a municipality on August 21, 2021.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections if any there be.

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D. this 28th day of July, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Published once at the approximate cost of $10.00.