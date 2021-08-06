NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NAME CHANGE FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LICENSE AND MALT BEVERAGE LICENSE

By:
Published August 6, 2021, in Public Notices

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: The City Council in and for the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota on the 13th day of September, 2021, at the time of 7:15 p.m. in the City Council Room, will meet in regular session to consider the following application for name change to an existing license for the Sale of Alcoholic Beverage License and Malt Beverage License to operate within the municipality of Woonsocket has been presented to the City Council and filed in the office of the Finance Officer.

APPLICANT, ADDRESS/

LEGAL DESCRIPTION, TYPE OF LICENSE

Woonsocket Webers, LLC, E 60’ Lot 9 of Block 30, S 22’ of Lot 10 and Lot 11, and S5’ of E60’ Lot 8 of Block 30 and Sidewalk-RB On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale SD Farm Wines. (add DBA – The Muddy Cup and CreativeWEB to the existing License) 

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN: That any person, persons, or their attorney may appear and be heard at said scheduled public hearing, who are interested in the approval or rejection of any such applications.  

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

City of Woonsocket

(SEAL)

