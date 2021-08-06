NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By:
Published August 6, 2021

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Commissioner’s Room on the second floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket S.D. In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held at the next regularly scheduled Commissioners meeting.

The meeting is to discuss a Variance at the S214.2’ of W 508.4’ of SW/4 including Lot A 20-107-62. Section #515 states there shall be a rear yard of not less than a depth of seventy-five (75) feet.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend this hearing.

Should you have any questions, please call the Director of Equalization office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

