NOTICE OF UNTIMELY AUDIT

OF THE FISCAL AFFAIRS OF MUNICIPALITY OF WOONSOCKET

By:
Published August 6, 2021, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that the Municipality of Woonsocket, South Dakota, has failed to submit to the Department of Legislative Audit a timely audit report, as defined in SDCL 4-2-17, for the two-year period ending December 31, 2019. This notice is required by SDCL 4-2-15.

The Municipality may also be subject to a penalty of ten dollars per day for each day that the audit report remains delinquent in accordance with SDCL 4-2-16.

RUSSELL A. OLSON,

AUDITOR GENERAL,

DEPARTMENT OF 

LEGISLATIVE AUDIT

Published once at the approximate cost of $9.00.

