Published September 24, 2021, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the August 17th meeting, as presented. All ayes; motion carried. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the special meeting held on August 24th, as presented. All ayes; motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public personnel were in attendance for input.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter executive session at 9:02 a.m. regarding personnel matters. Exited executive session at 9:15 a.m.

JEN FOUBERG

Jen Fouberg, Public Health Regional Manager, was present to talk to the board about the new County Health Nurse, Lacy Eaton, that was recently hired. Board plans to have Lacy present at the next meeting for introduction purposes.

HOG CONFINEMENT

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the Conditional Use Permit for the Upland Colony to build a hog confinement, located at S/2 36-105-60. Conditions are set as the following: adequate road repair, management plan is in place, and agreement has been made with Butler Township.

Roll call vote: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, aye. Motion carried.

BUDGET HEARING

Hearing no objections, the final adoption will be held on September 21, 2021, at 10:00 am.

ORDINANCE 2021-8

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve Ordinance 2021-8 regarding Medical Marijuana, Zoning Ordinance.

Roll call vote: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, aye. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE 2021-9

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve Ordinance 2021-9 regarding Medical Marijuana, Licensing Ordinance.

Roll call vote: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Weber, aye. Motion carried.

COVID POLICY

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to update the COVID policy to read as follows: As essential workers, vaccinated or unvaccinated employees who are close contacts or COVID positive can return to work immediately without signs or symptoms, but must wear a mask for seven days as a close contact and 10 days as COVID positive starting on the test date. A close contact is defined as someone in the household who has tested positive or the DOH (Department of Health) has declared the person a close contact. At any time, the supervisor can require employee to leave, due to showing signs or symptoms. Sick or vacation pay will be used, unless unavailable, then it will be no pay. All ayes; motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the five-year plan for roads and bridges. All ayes; motion carried.

SIGNAGE ON COUNTY ROAD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to put up two destination signs on county road 397th Street directing to Storla. All ayes, motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,169,203.19

Register of Deeds $2,108.12

Motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes; motion carried.

August Payroll before deductions:

Commissioners $4,754.85

Auditor $6,653.05

Treasurer $6,539.39

States Attorney $6,380.16

Courthouse $3,358.10

Assessor $9,075.73

Register of Deeds $7,563.64

Sheriff $15,060.67

Public Welfare $1,628.77

Nurse $2,429.31

Ambulance $703.87

WIC $86.49

Extension Office $2,764.05

Weed $3,607.85

Drainage $747.63

Planning and Zoning $696.38

Road and Bridge $37,383.42

E-911 $85.11

Emergency Management $702.88

Sobriety Testing $85.14

Towns and Townships, Monthly Remittance $29,149.66

Avera Health Plan, Insurance $17,654.27

AFLAC, Insurance $485.37

AFLAC, Insurance $132.31

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $8,564.24

Delta Dental, Insurance $497.60

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $330.08

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $37.11

VSP, Insurance $223.34

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $335.53

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $357.82

Colonial Life, Insurance $347.92

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $13,836.95

Prairieland Collections, Wage Garnishment $344.77

First National Bank, Tax Liability $4,916.06

EMC National Life, Insurance $19.97

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $1,993.47

Central Electric, Electricity $358.28

Robert E. Nelson, County Liens to Avera $18,640.41

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $102.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $71,495.14

Safety Benefits Inc., Dues $65.00

Rechnagel Construction, Gravel Crushing $295,000.00

Dina Shefner, Gravel $42,500.00

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $41.66

Amazon, Supplies $125.02

Aramark, Supplies $13.54

AT&T, Phone Bill $82.72

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee Drug Screen $157.00

Rita Baszler, Drug Draw $80.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – G. Schnabel, F. Mendoza, K.H $2,520.00

City of Woonsocket, Water/Sewer $167.60

Conrad Repair, Repairs $130.00

Environmental Systems, Services $400.00

Express 2, Fuel $106.28

Farmers Cashway, Supplies $17.58

Forestburg Elevator, Supplies $3,099.60

Farnams Genuine, Supplies $259.29

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $143.50

GoLight, Supplies for Sheriff Car $295.02

Honda of Mitchell, Repairs $31.04

Knight Services, Mowing $400.00

Local Lumber, Supplies $78.20

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $299.99

Menard’s, Supplies $135.03

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $42.83

Office Peeps, Supplies $513.61

Premier Equipment, Repairs and Supplies $301.76

Runnings, Supplies $237.95

Mike Salathe, Training $28.00

Sand Creek Archery, Share of Propane $504.11

Santel Communications, Phone and Internet $1,111.77

Audra Scheel, Mileage $717.00

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $912.89

South Dakota Federal Surplus, Supplies $20.00

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance, Liability and Property Insurance $61,666.49

Diana Senska, 4-H Building Rental Refund $150.00

Schmucker, Paul, Nohr & Associates, Drainage Study $787.40

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $635.57

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,184.00

TranSource Truck, Repairs and Supplies $5,060.91

Verizon, Phone Bill $80.02

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – G. Schnabel $1,255.25

Wheelco, Supplies $174.75

Williams Office Equipment, Toner $188.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $166.38

WW Tire, Repairs and Supplies $619.24

Xcel Energy, Utilities $64.40

Gary Zell Auto Glass, Supplies $489.90

There being no further business before the board, motion by Weber, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County