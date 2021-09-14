Artesian Town Board proceedings

September 14, 2021

The regular meeting of the City of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Kurt Effling at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Travis King present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and T. Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss, Jon Zens, Shilo Peer and Josh Starzman.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the following consent items: Council Minutes, with the correction of adding August 10, 2021, Vouchers, Financial Statement, General Fund Balances, and Payment of bills as listed below; motion carried:

August 10, 2021:

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $159.56

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45

Fridley, Kim, Payroll $365.71

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $200.26

A-OX, Streets $355.25

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,212.79

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $63.98

Sanborn County Treasurer, Fees $1,000.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $140.30

September 14, 2021:

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $1,314.40

Fridley, Kim, Payroll $299.21

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $295.84

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

C & B Operations LLC, Streets $2,500.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,212.79

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $432.00

Insurance Store, Insurance $7,855.00

Larson & Nipe, Legal $60.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $103.42

OLD Business: 

Streets – gravel discussed. 

Bid Opening for Surplus Property: There was one bid submitted for surplus property, Artesian Campground and Pool, by Shilo Peer for $12,500. After discussion, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to reject all bids. Danek – aye; King – aye; Effling – aye. Motion carried. 

The Board discussed nuisance properties. Letters will be sent out to violators in town.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the second reading of the 2022 budget; motion carried.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, for 2022 Appropriations from Sanborn County. Motion carried.   

Fridley reported on the highway project by Mike Salathe.

Discussion was held with Jons Zens regarding a culvert in street between Honey Company and the Highway Department shed. Bids will be requested.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to join Planning and Development District III. Motion carried.  

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Danek, seconded by King to adjourn; motion carried.  

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member

