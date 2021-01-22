Selland scores 1,000th college career point

By:
Published January 22, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher, Sports

Myah Selland, of rural Letcher, scored her 1,000th college career point in South Dakota State University’s 62-50 win over Omaha last Friday. She met the 1,000-point mark in the second quarter of the game, where she finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. 

Earlier in the week, Selland had earned the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the fourth time this season for her performances against Western Illinois. In those games, she averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in SDSU’s two wins over Western Illinois. In their second game against the Leathernecks, Selland set a career high with 29 points, and she also had 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals. 

After missing most of last season due to a foot injury, Selland has come back strong and is playing as good as ever. The Sanborn Central graduate is having an outstanding season that could prove to be her most successful year yet.

…See a photo in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

