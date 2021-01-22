By: admin

Published January 22, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

The Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington wrestling team won first place in the wrestling tournament in Gettysburg on Saturday. All 14 wrestlers placed in their individual weight class, including six champions.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, the WSWWW wrestling team traveled to Gettysburg for a 12-team tournament, and they came home with first place as a team with 204.5 points. They earned 121.5 points more than second-place finisher Webster Area. All 14 wrestlers from the WSWWW team placed, and the team had six individual champions, including Tyler Eddy of Woonsocket at 182 pounds. Tyson Eddy had a third-place finish in the 138-pound weight class.

The team also hosted a triangular on Thursday, Jan. 14 in Wessington Springs. Howard was supposed to be part of the event to make it a quadrangular, but they stayed home due to inclement weather. The team performed well at home, again, too. They beat the team from Warner/Northwestern with a score of 64-6, but they lost to a very tough team from Kimball/White Lake with a final score of 14-59.

As a team, WSWWW has only suffered two losses so far this season. Their success just continues to build with each event they compete in. Their next competition is this Saturday, Jan. 23, when they travel to Parkston to compete in the Parkston Tournament starting at 10 a.m.

