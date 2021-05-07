By: admin

Published May 7, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Sutton Senska enjoyed spending time with his friends in town, and one of the places they spent a lot of time together was around Lake Prior. There has been a need for a ramp or dock on the side of the lake to be used for people to enter the lake and primarily to help people get into their kayaks or canoes from lakeside and not have to get knee deep in the water to get into their boat.

When the Senska family approached the City of Woonsocket with the idea to create a memorial in Sutton’s name, city officials asked if they would be interested in building an area for this kind of entry into the lake, and the family agreed that it would be perfect for what they wanted to do in Sutton’s memory.

