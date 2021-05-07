Senska family starts work on memorial for Sutton

By:
Published May 7, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Sutton Senska enjoyed spending time with his friends in town, and one of the places they spent a lot of time together was around Lake Prior. There has been a need for a ramp or dock on the side of the lake to be used for people to enter the lake and primarily to help people get into their kayaks or canoes from lakeside and not have to get knee deep in the water to get into their boat.

When the Senska family approached the City of Woonsocket with the idea to create a memorial in Sutton’s name, city officials asked if they would be interested in building an area for this kind of entry into the lake, and the family agreed that it would be perfect for what they wanted to do in Sutton’s memory. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 7, 2021, 2:13 pm
    Sunny
    61°F
    real feel: 70°F
    humidity: 22%
    wind speed: 7 mph NE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 