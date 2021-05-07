By: admin

Published May 7, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Sports

The goals of the Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports program include teaching safety, improving the shooting skills of members in all disciplines, developing confidence in shooting, offering competitive opportunities and developing a love for a lifetime recreational sport of hunting.

As part of the competitive opportunity, shooters compete against each other at the county level in their age group in each discipline. The County Shoot placings were decided over the county match shoots from January through April. The top scores from the match shoots were used to determine the first, second and third place finishes.

Archery records are tracked for scores shot at the county level and state shoot level. Westin Hagman set records for both this year: Archery CWS-R County – Westin Hagman – 149.13, Archery CWS-R State Shoot – Westin Hagman – 148.12

State level results will be published next week.