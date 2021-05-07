Shooting Sports news

By:
Published May 7, 2021, in 4-H, Area News, Sports

The goals of the Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports program include teaching safety, improving the  shooting skills of members in all disciplines, developing confidence in shooting, offering competitive opportunities and developing a love for a lifetime recreational sport of hunting.

As part of the competitive opportunity, shooters compete against each other at the county level in their age group in each discipline.  The County Shoot placings were decided over the county match shoots from January through April.  The top scores from the match shoots were used to determine the first, second and third place finishes.

Archery records are tracked for scores shot at the county level and state shoot level. Westin Hagman set records for both this year: Archery CWS-R County – Westin Hagman – 149.13, Archery CWS-R State Shoot – Westin Hagman – 148.12

Read all the results and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

State level results will be published next week.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 7, 2021, 2:13 pm
    Sunny
    61°F
    real feel: 70°F
    humidity: 22%
    wind speed: 7 mph NE
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 25, 2021 April 26, 2021 April 27, 2021 April 28, 2021 April 29, 2021 April 30, 2021 May 1, 2021
    May 2, 2021 May 3, 2021 May 4, 2021 May 5, 2021 May 6, 2021 May 7, 2021 May 8, 2021
    May 9, 2021 May 10, 2021 May 11, 2021 May 12, 2021 May 13, 2021 May 14, 2021 May 15, 2021
    May 16, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 18, 2021 May 19, 2021 May 20, 2021 May 21, 2021 May 22, 2021
    May 23, 2021 May 24, 2021 May 25, 2021 May 26, 2021 May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 May 29, 2021
    May 30, 2021 May 31, 2021 June 1, 2021 June 2, 2021 June 3, 2021 June 4, 2021 June 5, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 