Published January 15, 2021, in Area News

The comfortable weather we have been having has encouraged many people to take their chance at wrangling a nice fish at Twin Lakes south of Woonsocket. According to local enthusiasts, the Game, Fish and Parks have recently restocked the lake, so there have been some great catches out there lately, and the nice weather has made the time spent on the ice very enjoyable.

