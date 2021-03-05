WSWWW wrestling team earns sixth place at State Tournament

Quinten Christensen earns state championship title

By:
Published March 5, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the WSWWW wrestling team traveled to Rapid City to prepare for the State Wrestling Tournament. The entire team participated in the State Dual Championships on Thursday, Feb. 25, and they lost by just a slim margin to Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) with a final score of 34-39. Earlier in the season, KWLPG had beaten WSWWW 14-59 and was one of only three teams to beat the WSWWW team during the regular season, so the close end to a tough matchup was a wonderful improvement for the WSWWW wrestling squad. However, the loss eliminated them from advancing in the tournament. The team from Canton ended up winning the State Dual Championship title.

As individuals, the WSWWW team had five wrestlers qualify for this year’s State Tournament. They were Kaydin Carter, a freshman from Wolsey-Wessington wrestling at 113 pounds, Joey Hoverson, a sophomore from Wolsey-Wessington wrestling at 132 pounds, Keegan Haider, a sophomore from Wolsey-Wessington wrestling at 152 pounds, Tyler Eddy, a senior from Woonsocket wrestling at 182 pounds and Quinten Christensen, a junior from Wessington Springs wrestling at 285 pounds.

…Read results and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 5, 2021, 3:47 pm
    Sunny
    55°F
    real feel: 62°F
    humidity: 56%
    wind speed: 4 mph NNE
    wind gusts: 4 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 