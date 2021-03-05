By: admin

Published March 5, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the WSWWW wrestling team traveled to Rapid City to prepare for the State Wrestling Tournament. The entire team participated in the State Dual Championships on Thursday, Feb. 25, and they lost by just a slim margin to Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (KWLPG) with a final score of 34-39. Earlier in the season, KWLPG had beaten WSWWW 14-59 and was one of only three teams to beat the WSWWW team during the regular season, so the close end to a tough matchup was a wonderful improvement for the WSWWW wrestling squad. However, the loss eliminated them from advancing in the tournament. The team from Canton ended up winning the State Dual Championship title.

As individuals, the WSWWW team had five wrestlers qualify for this year’s State Tournament. They were Kaydin Carter, a freshman from Wolsey-Wessington wrestling at 113 pounds, Joey Hoverson, a sophomore from Wolsey-Wessington wrestling at 132 pounds, Keegan Haider, a sophomore from Wolsey-Wessington wrestling at 152 pounds, Tyler Eddy, a senior from Woonsocket wrestling at 182 pounds and Quinten Christensen, a junior from Wessington Springs wrestling at 285 pounds.

…Read results and see pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!