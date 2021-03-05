By: admin

Published March 5, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

After earning a bye for the first round of region play, the SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Colman on Tuesday, Feb. 23, to take on the Colman-Egan Hawks in the second round of the Region 4B Tournament. The game was a great battle, and the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket ladies proved themselves as competitors to the very end, but they couldn’t hold on and suffered a defeat to end their season. The final score was SCW 41, Colman-Egan 52.

The SCW Lady Blackhawks ended their season with a 10-11 record. They only have two seniors graduating, so things could continue in their favor for next year. Fortunately, COVID didn’t hit many of the team members, and their schedule wasn’t heavily affected by the pandemic, either. Let’s hope that also continues for our athletes into the coming seasons.

