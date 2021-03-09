WWSSC Powerlifting competes at State

By:
Published March 9, 2021, in Headline News, Sports

SIDNEY SALAS holds the third place medal she earned at the State Powerlifting competition on Friday.

WWSSC Powerlifting competed at the State Powerlifting Meet in Brandon on March 5-6. Twenty-plus schools were represented at the meet. The female lifters and males 145-pounds and under competed on Friday night. The rest of the male divisions lifted on Saturday morning. This was the first meet where representatives participated from all three schools (Woonsocket, Wessington Springs, and Sanborn Central).

The lifters were separated by weight into eight female divisions and nine male divisions. WWSSC took seven lifters to State. Each participant gets three attempts at the three lifts: squat, bench, and deadlift. The highest recorded weight in each lift is taken as the official weight. After combining all three lifts, the total weight is used to identify place winners. Team points were not kept this year. WWSSC was highlighted with Sidney Salas winning third place in her division.

The Blackhawk Powerlifting Team is always looking for new recruits. The lifting season starts in November and lasts until early March and usually consists of three Saturday meets. Students in grades seventh through 12th are all eligible to participate.

…Read all the results and see more photos in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    March 12, 2021, 11:50 pm
    Clear
    35°F
    real feel: 32°F
    humidity: 75%
    wind speed: 4 mph S
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2021
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 28, 2021 March 1, 2021 March 2, 2021 March 3, 2021 March 4, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 6, 2021
    March 7, 2021 March 8, 2021 March 9, 2021 March 10, 2021 March 11, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 13, 2021
    March 14, 2021 March 15, 2021 March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021 March 18, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 20, 2021
    March 21, 2021 March 22, 2021 March 23, 2021 March 24, 2021 March 25, 2021 March 26, 2021 March 27, 2021
    March 28, 2021 March 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 April 1, 2021 April 2, 2021 April 3, 2021

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 