Published July 22, 2022, in Sports

Monday, July 11, was the first day of the 14U Teener Region 3 Tournament. This year’s tournament was held in Kimball. The SDVFW 14U Letcher Hawks played their first game against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP), and despite leading for most of the game, the Hawks suffered a very tough loss in the end with a final score of 10-11.

Later that same day, the Hawks met the SDVFW 14U Kimball-White Lake (KWL) team for their first game in the bottom bracket, and, despite allowing three runs in the third inning, the Hawks held on to defeat KWL, 4-3.

On Tuesday, July 12, the 14U Hawks continued on their road to the championship game of this year’s Region Tournament in a game against SDVFW 14U Wessington Springs (WS). Bryce Larson drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Hawks offensively for a 19-7 win over the boys from Springs.

In the championship game on Wednesday, July 13, the Hawks were up against the team from Mt. Vernon/Plankinton again. The game this time went quite differently than their first match up in the tournament with the Hawks struggling to score and MVP finding intense success at the plate. The final score was 4-19, MVP, with the 14U Hawks finishing their season as runner-up in the region tournament.

The 16U Letcher Hawks Teener team finished their regular season this week. They played Avon on Monday, July 18 and Chamberlain on Tuesday, July 19, both at home. The 16U Class B Region 3 Tournament starts on Monday, July 25, in Canova with Letcher playing Canistota/Freeman at noon.

