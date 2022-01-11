By: admin

Published January 21, 2022, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on January 11, 2022, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Travis King and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer, Tom Fridley, Mike Salathe, Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss, and Josh Starzman.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Participation: None

The minutes of the December 14, 2021, meeting were read, financial reports were read and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.

Vouchers: USDA Loan $1,116.00; Xcel Energy Utilities $1,017.77; Danek, Candace Payroll $110.82; Ebersdorfer, Molly Payroll $646.45; Effling, Kurt Payroll $110.82; Fridley, Tom Payroll $651.38; King, Travis Payroll $110.82; Artesian Fire Department Rent $125.00; Dawson Construction Inc Utilities $1,148.44; Farmers Elevator Co Streets $1,123.30; Insurance Store General $710.00; IRS Payroll $678.74; Wingen’s Garage Streets $13.59.

Fridley gave a report on streets and lagoons; Code Enforcement – None.

New Business: Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to set the Town Election date at April 12, 2022. Effling – aye, Danek – aye, King – aye. Motion carried.

Kurt Effling’s term is up for re-election, three-year term.

Motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King, that Regular Town board meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Regular depository is CorTrust Bank, Artesian, S.D. Official publication – Sanborn Weekly Journal. Regular meeting attendance – $40.00 per meeting. Finance Officer Salary – $700.00/ month. Maintenance/Mowing/Snow removal – $18.00 per hour. Sewer wage – $18.00 per hour. Mileage – 48.5 cents per mile. $50.00 per hour tractor/wages snow removal. Lawn mowing of $50.00 per hour; motion carried.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the 2022 Artesian Volunteer Fireman roster and workers compensation coverage for all volunteers listed on the roster. Motion carried.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to accept the Town of Artesian Equipment List. Motion carried.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to get payoff of USDA Loan for February 8, 2022, payoff date. Motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer Kurt Effling

Council Member