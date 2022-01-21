By: admin

Published January 21, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, and Elliott Ohlrogge. John Baysinger was absent. Finance officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the minutes from the December 13, 2021, meeting.Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the minutes from the December 28, 2021, meeting. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the end of the year bills.

Woony Foods $21.14 Shop

KO Pro Service $153.95 Shop

Milbank Winwater $1,064.85 Water

Express Stop $44.03 Shop

Menards $293.75 Shop

McLeod’s $28.20 Shop

Express 2 $965.70 Shop

Alpena Co-op $2,014.70 Propane

A-ox Welding $125.50 Shop

Santel Communications $260.55 Phone

Hawkins $40.00 Water

One Call Systems $10.08 Shop

TC Enterprises $71.43 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $3,979.63 Utility

Public Health Lab $2,428.00 Water

Runnings $154.02 Shop

First National Bank of Omaha $2,151.22 Payroll Tax

Department of Revenue $287.91 Sales Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,029.12 Retirement

Sanborn Weekly Journal $157.57 Publishing

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bill for January 2022; motion carried:

South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources $650.00 Permit

Woonsocket Water Festival $2,000.00 2022

Community Building $7,000.00 2022

Sanborn County Sheriff $21,000.00 2022

OLD BUSINESS

Mayor Reider discussed the maintenance that was needed on the backhoe and the maintainer.

Weber informed the Council that the 2020 Audit was completed. Just waiting on the final findings.

The Council discussed a Christmas Party on the 21st of January.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the second reading of the supplemental budget ordinance for 2021. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE 21-03

2021 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota.

43110 Streets $65,000.00

Total Appropriations: $65,000.00

SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:

Second Penny $65,000.00

Total Appropriations: $65,000.00

THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE IN FORCE FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 10th DAY OF January, 2022.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

ATTEST

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

(SEAL)

First Reading: December 28, 2021

Second Reading: January 10, 2022

Adopted: January 10, 2022

Published: January 20, 2022

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel to approve the second reading for the supplemental budget for 2021.

ORDINANCE 21-03

2021 SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET ORDINANCE

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1: That the following is appropriated to meet the obligations of the municipality, City of Woonsocket, South Dakota.

41470 General Government $6,000.00

45200 Parks $8,000.00

Total Appropriations: $14,000.00

SECTION 2: That the following is a summary by fund of the appropriated amounts and the means to finance them:

Contingency $14,000.00

Total Appropriations: $14,000.00

THIS ORDINANCE SHALL TAKE EFFECT AND BE IN FORCE FROM AND AFTER ITS PASSAGE, APPROVAL AND PUBLICATION.

PASSED AND APPROVED THIS 10th DAY OF January, 2022.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

ATTEST:

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

(SEAL)

First Reading: December 28, 2021

Second Reading: January 10, 2022

Adopted: January 10, 2022

Published: January 20, 2022

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee to approve the following salaries for 2022; motion carried:

Richard Jensen (21 years) – $20.60 per hour, plus $700.00 insurance allowance;

John Ames (five years) – $17.00 per hour, plus $700.00 insurance allowance;

Tara Weber (21 years) – $17.25 per hour plus $700.00 insurance allowance, $50.00 per special meeting;

Donald Jemming – $905.00 per month, plus $700.00 insurance allowance;

Jeanette Luthi – $50.00 per month;

Mayor – $2,400.00 per year, $50.00 per special meeting;

Council member – $1,250.00 per year, $50.00 per special meeting.

Weber informed the council of the upcoming election. The election will be held on Tuesday, April 12th, with the following positions available: Mayor, Councilmember Ward I, Councilmember Ward II, Councilmember Ward III.

Mayor Reider informed the council of a possible water leak by Jeff Tiede’s.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the quote from DB Electric to change the lights in the shop to LED fixtures in the amount of $7,000.00. Motion carried.

Council discussed projects that are scheduled for 2022.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Kilcoin, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer