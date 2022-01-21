By: admin

Published January 21, 2022, in Public Notices

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – REGULAR MEETING HELD JANUARY 10TH, 2022

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on January 10th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, and Lisa Snedeker. Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger were absent. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Darin Schmiedt, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen (came at 5:12 p.m.) and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda with one additional agenda item to come before the Board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on December 13, 2021, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker seconded by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims presented and the December 2021 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,060,405.25; Add receipts: Taxes $44,027.17; Interest $950.07; Other local $3,356.28; State $123,906.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,232,644.77; less disbursements $160,172.09; Cash balance: $1,072,472.68; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,072,472.68.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,353,304.36; Add receipts: Taxes $61,618.57; Other local $0.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,414,922.93; less disbursements $19,308.23; Cash balance: $1,395,614.70; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,395,614.70.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $643,441.61; Add receipts: Taxes $35,795.40; Other local $122.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $679,359.01; less disbursements $48,057.46; Cash balance: $631,301.55; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $631,301.55.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $62,283.48; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $3,696.74; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $2.73; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $17,867.78; Total to be accounted for: $83,850.73; less disbursements $14,801.06; Cash balance: $69,049.67; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $69,049.67.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $40,934.76; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $40,934.76; less disbursements $4,271.01; Cash balance: $36,663.75; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $36,663.75.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $22,844.82; Add receipts: Interest $0.97; Pupil activities $1,097.00; Total to be accounted for: $23,942.79; less disbursements $2,675.03; Fund balance: $21,267.76.

Salaries and benefits for the month of December, 2021 were as follows:

General Fund: $132,243.11

Special Education: $28,238.46

Enterprise #53: $4,271.01

Food Service: $5,772.40

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, CYLINDER LEASE (THREE-YEARS)/WELDING SUPPLIES $576.79

ACCIDENT FUND, WORKERS COMPENSATION AUDIT PREMIUM $2,891.00

ALMOST GOLF, LLC, GOLF BALLS $239.99

AT&T, CELLPHONE $85.23

BAKERS DESIGN, FLOWERS-X-MAS CONCERT $59.00

BROOKS OIL, #2 FUEL OIL $2,854.80

CARPET CENTER, COVE BASE $110.70

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $32.50

COLLIERS SECURITIES, LLC, CONTINUING DISCLOSURE $300.00

DAKOTA RECOGNITION/JOSTENS, DIPLOMA COVERS $218.60

DB ELECTRIC, REPLACE BALLAST/REPAIR SHOT CLOCK $318.62

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUS $234.63

EXPRESS STOP, GAS-MINI-BUSES/VEHICLES $728.89

FIRST NATIONAL BANK, FINANCE CHARGE $1.75

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, BACK-UP SYSTEM $300.00

HENRIKSEN, MATTHEW, REIMBURSEMENT – GAS – BASKETBALL $67.65

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $907.46

[IMPREST FUND:

BLUE, GREG, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

BUCK, WADE, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

CLARK, MATT, REFEREE/MILEAGE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $141.84

JOHNSON, LEE, REFEREE/MILEAGE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $133.44

KRIETLOW, BOB, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

MCGIRR, BRAD, REFEREE – BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER $120.00

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $348.00

TOTAL DECEMBER IMPREST CLAIMS: $1,103.28]

INTRADO, SCHOOL REACH MESSENGER SERVICE – ONE YEAR $645.75

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, W-2’S/1099’S/ENVELOPES $102.30

K & D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,033.79

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE/SUPPLIES $179.50

KROHMER PLUMBING, BOILER SERVICE/TOILET REPLACEMENT $702.79

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SUPPORT $160.00

MCLEODS, CHECKS $160.65

MENARDS, INDUSTRIAL TECH SUPPLIES $153.44

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $5,446.51

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $13.51

RON’S LOCKSMITH, REKEY ELECTRIC ROOM $40.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $430.55

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $174.66

South Dakota Technology Education Association, CONFERENCE FEE – INDUSTRIAL TECH $100.00

SPORTBOARDZ, FOOTBALL/VOLLEYBALL UPDATES $18.00

SWENSON, PEGGY, REIMBURSEMENT – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $314.00

WOODWIND BRASSWIND, MUSIC SUPPLIES $9.66

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES/COFFEE $50.92

Fund Total: $34,810.17

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,451.63

TODD BRUESKE CONSTRUCTION, LEAK DETERMINATION – ROOF $1,890.31

Fund Total: $3,341.94

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $918.00

GUARDIAN, MILEAGE – GUARDIAN $180.60

Fund Total: $1,098.60

FOOD SERVICE

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $305.76

COUCH, RICHIE, LUNCH REFUND $4.65

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, FOOD $286.25

KLAAS, LYNN, LUNCH REFUND $27.05

LITTLE THUNDER, ANNA, LUNCH REFUND $19.50

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $4,534.37

SENTELL, LAURA, LUNCH REFUND $3.75

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program FOOD $737.18

WALZ, TROY, LUNCH REFUND $11.70

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $8.33

Fund Total: $5,938.54

Darin Schmiedt addressed the Board with a possible plan for a 40’ X 150’ shop classroom addition to the gymnasium. The Board thanked Darin for his presentation.

Chris Selland gave the financial report. She advised that Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger’s terms will be up in June of 2022.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on the gymnasium HVAC/air conditioning project and bid (Federal COVID ESSER funds). He also advised that the school needs an additional 14-passenger mini-bus, as two of the mini-buses are now utilized for the regular routes that used to be under the K&D Busing contract. Anyone can drive a mini-bus, one does not need a CDL license as is needed with a bigger bus, and K&D Busing is having a hard time finding bus drivers. This only leaves one mini-bus for getting student athletes to practice at Sanborn Central. The bus will be paid for with a combination of COVID ESSER funding and local funding.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on Elementary happenings.

Jason Bruce gave a busing update. He advised that all students need to wear their winter snow-pants on the bus as it can be chilly on the ride home.

The 2021-2022 Reopening Plan was reviewed and updated with a change corresponding with the change in CDC guidelines on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. The plan now states that the minimum time to quarantine with a positive test is five school days instead of ten days, if not vaccinated. Vaccinated students/staff can return to school immediately if no symptoms are present. In the case of a close contact within the household, if vaccinated, there are no restrictions, and the student/staff person can return to school with no symptoms. If not vaccinated, students/staff will sit out seven school days or can choose to wear a mask for seven days. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the hiring of Spens Schlicht as Assistant (Junior High) Track Coach effective the 2021-2022 school year at a salary of $2,050.00. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved to table the hiring of a Head Track Coach for the 2021-2022 school term. Motion carried.

There was only one bid received for the gymnasium HVAC/air conditioning project to be funded with COVID ESSER 11 funding from Chad Eagle Construction. The bid was opened on January 5th, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. in the commons. The bid was as follows:

Base bid – $591,000.00;

Alternate #1 (Electric Divider Curtain) – $24,716.00;

Alternate #2 (two Electric Winches) – $10,000.00;

Alternate #3 (10 skylights) – $90,130.00.

The proper bid bond was included. Discussion was held on the bid – Covid ESSER 11 ($222,595.00) and ESSER 111 ($499,915.00) funding for non-learning loss functions totals $722,510.00. Discussion revolved around utilizing both COVID ESSER Federal Fund amounts for the project and foregoing the auxiliary gymnasium plans with ESSER 111 Funds. Superintendent Weber will look into whether this can be done. On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the bid as presented with all Alternates. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the 2022 school board election for April 12, 2022. Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger will have open terms in June 2022. Motion carried.

It was moved by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the bid process for a new mini-bus paid for with a combination of COVID ESSER funding and local funding. Motion carried.

The board moved into executive session at 6:42 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, for personnel reasons pursuant to SDCL #1-25-2.1 (yearly Superintendent evaluation). Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 7:35 p.m.

With no further business to come before the Board, the January 10th, 2022, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 7:36 p.m. on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CHRIS SELLAND

Business Manager