NOTICE OF VACANCY

MUNICIPALITY OF WOONSOCKET

By:
Published January 21, 2022, in Public Notices

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term or due to the resignation of office of the elective officer:

Mayor – two-year term;

City Councilmember Ward I – two-year term;

City Councilmember Ward II, two-year term;

City Councilmember Ward III, two-year term.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 28, 2022 and petitions may be filed in the office of the finance officer located at 103 S 3rd Ave between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., (central) time not later than the 25th day of February, 2022.

Tara Weber 

Finance Officer

Source: 4 SDR 26, effective October 27, 1977; 8 SDR 24, effective September 16, 1981; 14 SDR 19, effective August 9, 1987; 16 SDR 20, effective August 10, 1989; 19 SDR 12, effective August 5, 1992; 42 SDR 178, effective July 1, 2016.

General Authority: SDCL 12-1-9(3).

Law Implemented: SDCL 9-13-6, 9-13-9.

