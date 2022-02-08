Artesian Town Board proceedings

February 8, 2022

The Town of Artesian Council met on February 8, 2022, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center at 8:30 p.m. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Members Travis King and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer, Tom Fridley and Mike Salathe.

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.  

Public Participation:  None

The minutes of the January 11, 2022, meeting were read, financial reports were read and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by King, seconded by Danek; motion carried.  

USDA, Loan $159,092.86

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,096.64

Ebersdorfer Molly, Wages $646.45

Fridley, Tom, Wages – Streets $229.35

Fridley, Tom, Wages – Sewer $216.10

A-OX, Streets $70.59

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Carquest Auto Parts, Streets $173.99

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,169.89

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $20.68

Runnings Supply, Streets $93.25

Sanborn County Highway Department, Streets $389.24

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $46.24

Fridley gave a report on the streets and lagoons; code enforcement was discussed. Discussion on the flashing speed signs on Highway 34 was tabled.

New Business:

Motion to approve the December 31, 2021, year end reports by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.

Discussion was held on the Sanborn County Annual Meeting With Towns and Townships.

Discussion was held on the Flood Plain Development Permit. 

The Board discussed Dynamic (Jake) Brake signs on Highway 34.  

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian, 

Finance Officer

  Kurt Effling

Council Member

