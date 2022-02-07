By: admin

Published February 25, 2022, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Chada, Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve January 10th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Dates were gone over for meetings for 2022: January 10th, February 7th and 21st, March 1st and 21st (Equalization Meeting), April 4th and 18th, May 2nd and 16th, June 6th and 27th, July 11th and 25th, August 8th and 22nd, September 5th and 19th, October 3rd and 17th, November 7th and 21st, December 5th and 19th.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve wages for 2022 as listed:

Mayor – $120.00 per meeting;

Trustee – $100.00 per meeting;

Finance Officer – $18.50 per hour;

Water Superintendent/Tester – $600.00 per month;

Custodian – $18.50 per hour;

Meter Reader – $90.00 per month;

Lost Time – $30.00 per hour;

Mileage Reimbursement – $0.585 per mile;

Grounds/Summer Help – $12.00-$15.00 per hour DOE;

Annual Report – $700.00;

Maintenance – $600.00 per month;

West Nile – $100.00 a time.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Official Newspaper and Lawyer for the Town of Letcher for 2022 as listed:

Official Newspaper – Sanborn Weekly Journal

Lawyer for 2022 – Tim Bottum with Morgan Theeler LLP

A current listing of the Letcher Volunteer Fire Department personnel has been received.

The current listing is: Curtis Adams, Sean Gromer, Tara Morris, Chuck Amick, Cassidy Hinker, Aaron Roth, Clay Amick, Cote Hinker, Kenny Stach, Darin Amick, Ed Hoffman, Bob Steckel, Dave Brooks, Mark Jensen, Brett Stekl, Mason Bruns, Shana Jensen, Lacey Swenson, Rod Clarambeau, Sam Kretschmar, Cindy VanLaecken, Andy Ettswold, Matt Meier, Murray VanLaecken, Melanie Ettswold, Rich Moe, Jeremy White, Denny Fouberg and Shawn Moody.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the price of water meters. MinWater said they will be seeing a price increase on the water meters in the next month.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

A TV has been installed at the community center. The LCDF applied/received a grant for this TV and had it installed.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,637.47 – Health Insurance, Santel Communications – $45.09 – Lift Station Phone, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, South Dakota Association of Town and Townships – $240.25 – Annual Dues, Angela Meier – $188.29 – Payroll Wages Finance Officer, NorthWestern Energy – $1,187.76 – Utilities – Electric – $67.03 – Lift Station, Lagoon – $15.00, Ballpark – $25.34, Water Valve – $10.64, Rossy Park – $25.67, Community Center – $265.37, Water Plant – $200.83, Street Lights – $577.88, United States Treasury – $3,026.02 – taxes, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Utilities – Garbage, Davison Rural Water – $2,377.60 – Water Used, Ed Hoffman – $530.10 – Payroll Wages – Water Sample, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Payroll Wages – Water Meter, Santel Communications – $188.91 – Utilities – Phone and Internet – Phone – Community Center – $25.17, Internet – Community Center – $55.00, Phone – Office – $28.24, Internet – Office – $80.50, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Payroll Wages – Maintenance Worker, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $80.00 – Advertising Minutes, Quill – $599.91 – Office Supplies/Community Center Supplies.

The next board meeting will be held on February 21st, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer