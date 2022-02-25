By: admin

Published February 25, 2022, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on February 14th, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the February 14th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on January 10th, 2022, were approved as presented on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the claims presented and the January 2022 financial report as follows; motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $1,072,472.68; Add receipts: Taxes $6,565.87; Interest $982.27; Other local $812.97; State $116,731.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,197,564.79; less disbursements $163,677.99; Cash balance: $1,033,886.80; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $1,033,886.80.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,395,614.70; Add receipts: Taxes $9,295.23; Other local $475.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,405,384.93; less disbursements $(7,869.05); Cash balance: $1,413,253.98; less accounts payable: $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,413,253.98.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $631,301.55; Add receipts: Taxes $5,388.17; Other local: $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $636,689.72; less disbursements $29,246.38; Cash balance: $607,443.34; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $607,443.34.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $69,049.67; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $4,266.77; Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.00; Other local $215.60; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $16,599.64; Total to be accounted for: $90,134.68; less disbursements $13,660.42; Cash balance: $76,474.26; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $76,474.26.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $36,663.75; Add receipts: Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $36,663.75; less disbursements $4,171.00; Cash balance: $32,492.75; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $32,492.75.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $21,267.76; Add receipts: Interest $0.93; Pupil activities $1,228.28; Total to be accounted for: $22,496.97; less disbursements $618.00; Fund balance $21,878.97.

Salaries and benefits for the month of January, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $128,867.82

Special Education: $28,147.78

Enterprise #53: $4,171.00

Food Service: $7,788.53

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OMAHA – VISA, BUS BID AD $56.16

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE/STAPLES $178.80

A-OX WELDING, WELDING RODS $298.04

AT&T, CELLPHONE $84.76

BARUTH, COREY, REFEREE – JUNIOR VARSITY GAMES $360.00

BARUTH, ROB , REFEREE – JUNIOR VARSITY GAME $40.00

BROOKS OIL, #2 FUEL OIL $4,758.00

BRUCE, JASON, COMMENTATOR – SEVEN GAMES $210.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $65.00

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSES $1,395.00

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL SERVICES $550.00

DAKOTA RECOGNITION/JOSTENS, GRADUATION MEDALS $271.56

DEINERT, TATE, REFEREE – 7.5 GAMES $225.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES $642.96

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINI-BUS/VEHICLES $1,038.21

HAGMAN, WESTIN, VIDEOGRAPHER – FIVE BASKETBALL GAMES $50.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $609.74

HINES, GAGE, VIDEOGRAPHER – ONE BASKETBALL GAME $10.00

HOUSE OF GLASS, DOOR ADJUSTMENTS $312.32

HOWARD, CARRIE, CLOCK FEES $315.00

HOWARD, ERICA, SHOT CLOCK $225.00

[IMPREST FUND:

BASKETBALL BOOSTERS (WAGNER), JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT FEE $50.00

BLUE, GREG, REFEREE – GIRLS BASKETBALL $105.00

CLARK, MATT, REFEREE/MILEAGE – GIRLS BASKETBALL $126.00

HEINZ, DENNIS, REFEREE – GIRLS BASKETBALL $105.00

REGION V HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC FESTIVAL, HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC CONTEST FEE $132.00

TOTAL JANUARY 2022 IMPREST CLAIMS $518.00]

IVERSON, HEADREST REPLACEMENT – VAN $1,075.92

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,203.48

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $160.00

LINDSEY, CARVER, VIDEOGRAPHER – BASKETBALL GAMES $40.00

LOCAL LUMBER, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $18.47

MACK METAL SALES, WELDING SUPPLIES $620.65

MCCAIN, TIM, REFEREE – JUNIOR VARSITY GAMES $120.00

MENARDS, SHOP SUPPLIES $131.16

MITCHELL AREA SUPERINTENDENTS, SUPERINTENDENT DUES ASSOCIATION – 2022/23 $100.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $6,667.68

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $22.83

PLAINSMAN, HVAC BID AD $64.44

QUILL CORPORATION, HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $134.92

RUNNING SUPPLY, INC., ICE MELT $143.88

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED SERVICES – FOOTBALL $3,786.21

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $174.61

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, STATE CONTRACT NURSE SERVICES $704.00

SOUTH DAKOTA INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ADMINISTRATION ASSOCIATION, AD CONFERENCE/FEES $230.00

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY/PRE-K SUPPLIES $1,322.84

TRAINING ROOM, ATHLETIC TAPE $71.52

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATING FILM $286.02

VARSITY SPIRIT FASHION, CHEER UNIFORMS $142.95

VONEYE, JORDAN, BOYS – OFFICIAL BOOK $113.94

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $370.52

WHITE, BOBBI, GIRLS – OFFICIAL BOOK $120.00

WHITE, KAYLEE, SHOT CLOCK – TWO JUNIOR VARSITY GAMES $30.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $11.94

Fund Total: $44,081.53

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE/STAPLES $1,451.63

DGR ENGINEERING, ENGINEERING SERVICES – FB PROJECT $269.40

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., PRO-PIT COVER $658.50

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, ARCHITECT SERVICES – GYM HVAC PROJECT $7,995.00

LOCAL LUMBER, DECKING – GOVERNOR BUILDING $1,294.01

Fund Total: $11,668.54

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,407.60

Fund Total: $1,407.60

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

TEACHER DIRECT, ELEMENTARY/PRE-K SUPPLIES $66.88

Fund Total: $66.88

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $22.10

CENTRAL RESTAURANT PRODUCTS, CAN OPENER $182.47

CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $590.30

EARTHGRAINS/BIMBO BAKERIES, FOOD $181.05

MIDWEST FIRE, SERVICE CALL/INSPECTION – KITCHEN $233.00

REINHART FOOD SERVICE, FOOD/SUPPLIES $5,851.06

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $2,569.77

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $40.32

Fund Total: $9,670.07

Chris Selland gave the financial report. She advised that Jodi Doering and Todd Olinger’s terms will be up in June of 2022 and she has had two petitions taken out.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on the practice football field/track project – there needs to be a concrete pad poured for the discus and shot put area and several other small things done before it is ready.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen updated the Board on elementary issues and advised that the elementary faculty is reviewing reading curriculum (third through sixth grade) for 2022-2023.

Jason Bruce gave a busing update.

On a motion made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved a budgeted operating transfer of $75,000.00 from the general fund to fund #53 (Pre-K and Driver’s Ed Fund). Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved to hire Emily Henriksen as Head Track Coach for the 2021-2022 school year at a salary of $3,265.00. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Jodi Doering, the Board approved the Internal Controls & Procedures Policy as presented. Motion carried.

On a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Todd Olinger, the Board approved the resignation and retirement of Vicki Harmdierks as Instructional Job Coach effective the end of the 2021-22 school year. The Board would like to thank Ms. Harmdierks for her service to the District. Motion carried.

One bid for the mini-bus was received from K & D (Foreman) Busing. The bid was for $58,255.00 and the Board approved this bid (using partial COVID funding) on a motion by Lisa Snedeker seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

It was moved by Jodi Doering, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve Tristan Ziebart for the Second Grade Elementary position for the 2022-2023 school year at the first year base salary of $38,500.00 (pending negotiations). Motion carried.

The board moved into executive session at 5:18 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, for personnel reasons pursuant to SDCL #1-25-2.1. Motion carried. The Board reconvened into regular session at 5:41 p.m.

With no further business to come before the Board, the February 14th, 2022, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 5:42 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Todd Olinger. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CHRIS SELLAND

Business Manager