By: admin

Published March 4, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber, to approve the minutes from the February 1, 2022, meeting. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to adopt the following resolution; motion carried:

BRIDGE REINSPECTION

PROGRAM RESOLUTION

FOR USE WITH SDDOT

RETAINER CONTRACTS

Whereas, 23 CFR 650 Subpart C, requires initial inspection of all bridges and reinspection at intervals not to exceed two years with the exception of reinforced concrete box culverts that meet specific criteria. These culverts are reinspected at intervals not to exceed four years.

THEREFORE, Sanborn County is desirous of participating in the Bridge Inspection Program.

The County requests South Dakota Department of Transportation to hire Brosz Engineering (Consulting Engineers) for the inspection work. SDDOT will secure federal approvals, make payments to the Consulting Engineer for inspection services rendered, and bill the County for 20 percent of the cost. The County will be responsible for the required 20 percent matching funds.

Dated this 15th day of February 2022 at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

County Auditor

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to adopt the following resolution; motion carried:

RESOLUTION TO DELETE BRIDGE FROM NBIS

The Sanborn County Board of Commissioners is in agreement with SDDOT that the following structure(s) should be deleted from the National Bridge Inventory (NBI) for the following reason(s):

STRUCTION ID, LOCATION AND REASON FOR DELETION

56-204-010, 0.1 W & 12 N Artesian, Structure has been replaced with CMP that no longer meet NBIS length requirements.

The Commissioner is aware of the following stipulations once a structure is deleted from the NBI:

1. Federal and State Bridge funds will not be available for structure replacement or rehabilitation and

2. The structure will only be added to the Inventory following replacement, using County funds.

Upon receipt of the resolution, the above structure(s) will be deleted from inventory.

Vote of Commissioners: 4 – Yes, 0 – No

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 15th day of February 2022.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

County Auditor

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board minutes from January 12 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the updated Fee Schedule for the Equalization Office. The new fee schedule can be obtained from the Equalization Office. Motion carried.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,918,367.14

Register of Deeds $2,511.50

Motion by Weber, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

Jury Duty Members, Jury Duty $365.52

Department of Revenue, Monthly Remittance $71,932.72

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $80.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Insurance $1,894.06

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Towns, Township, Schools, Monthly Remittance $253,260.29

Vermeer High Plains, Supplies $395.56

Sign Solutions USA, Travel & Conference $674.96

Saga Communications, Publishing $420.00

Performance Radio, Publishing $270.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $118.20

A&G Diesel Truck Repair, Repairs and Maintenance $1,284.20

A-OX Welding, Supplies $43.52

ARAMARK, Supplies $124.57

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $53.50

Avera Queen of Peace, Other Expenses $280.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees. B. Anderson and J. McGuire and C. Sifuentes $920.00

Julie Bebout, Cookies for Township Meeting $60.00

Bound Tree, Oxygen Tubing $5.88

Jury Duty, Testify $41.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $382.18

Charles Mix County, Prisoner/Medical – S. Hansen $1,450.00

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees – T. King $232.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $19.07

Conrad Repair LLC, Repairs $84.99

D&L Tire Service, Repairs and Maintenance $1,420.00

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – S. Hansen and T. King and L. Latimer $2,945.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Garbage $252.96

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test. – T. Songer $10.00

Express Stop, Fuel $10.00

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $566.15

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $66.11

Jeff Larson, Meals $99.75

Lewis Family Durg LLC, Medication – T. King $39.78

Local Lumber, Supplies $23.92

Menards, Supplies $105.89

Mitchell Clinic LTD, Clinic Visit – T. King $130.00

NCRAAO, Dues $325.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $3,456.92

Office Peeps, Supplies $147.26

Quadient Finance USA INC., Postage $1,129.05

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $3.39

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,090.36

Smile Markers, Supplies $71.97

Stephanie Moen & Associates, Transcript Fees $155.80

TC Enterprises, Repairs and Maintenance $384.93

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,184.00

Naomi Terkildsen, Supplies $11.22

Waste Management, Utilities $206.21

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Copier Repairs $150.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $15.00

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $55.98

The meeting will continue at the 4-H Building at 1:00 p.m. holding the County Towns/Townships meeting. The Commissioner meeting was adjourned at the conclusion of the Towns/Townships meeting with a motion by Blindauer, seconded by Weber. The next scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County