By: admin

Published March 4, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 16, 2022, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Elliot Ohlrogge, and John Baysinger. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Rassel to approve the minutes of the January 10, 2022. Motion carried.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $9,756.13 Garbage

South Dakota Federal Property $116.00 Shop

Santel Communications $260.78 Phone/Internet

Runnings $43.21 Shop

Powerplan $2,041.19 Shop

Once Call $10.08 Shop

NorthWestern Energy $2,102.40 Utilities

McLeods $114.86 Election

Menards $164.91 Shop

Local Lumber $780.86 Shop

Hawkins $492.48 Water

Overdrive $600.00 Library

ELO $6,650.00 Audit

Express Stop $34.80 Shop

Express 2 $335.65 Shop

DB Electric $6,727.45 Shop

Dick’s Welding $1,430.00 Snow

Colonial Research $338.60 Sewer

Alpena Co-op $1,994.45 Propane

First National Bank $2,166.04 Payroll Tax

South Dakota Retirement $1,053.12 Retirement

Department of Revenue $249.79 Sales Tax

Benders $517.00 Storm Drain

Sanborn Weekly Journal $256.07 Publishing

Todd Brueske Construction $1,292.46 Water

Gay Swenson met with the Council at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing issue with abandoned cars in town. The City Attorney has been asked to attend the March meeting to discuss the process that needs to be taken to have cars removed.

OLD BUSINESS

Weber informed the Council that the 2020 Audit has been completed and the 2021 Audit will start in March.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Woonsocket Community Center building as the location for the upcoming Election.

Reider updated the Council on the water break on 2nd Ave.

NEW BUSINESS

Mayor Reider informed the Council about a maintainer that Jensen put on hold at South Dakota Surplus Property. The Council will discuss this again next month.

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the 2022 Law Enforcement Agreement. Motion carried.

Weber informed the Council that the special meeting for the Director of Equalization has been set for March 21, 2022, at the City Finance Office at 7:00 p.m.

Weber informed the Council that the 2022 mayor salary was printed incorrectly in last month’s minutes. The Mayor salary was set for $2,800.00.

With no further business to discuss, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider,

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer