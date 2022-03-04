The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 16, 2022, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Elliot Ohlrogge, and John Baysinger. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Rassel to approve the minutes of the January 10, 2022. Motion carried.
Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Boschee, to approve the Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:
Waste Management $9,756.13 Garbage
South Dakota Federal Property $116.00 Shop
Santel Communications $260.78 Phone/Internet
Runnings $43.21 Shop
Powerplan $2,041.19 Shop
Once Call $10.08 Shop
NorthWestern Energy $2,102.40 Utilities
McLeods $114.86 Election
Menards $164.91 Shop
Local Lumber $780.86 Shop
Hawkins $492.48 Water
Overdrive $600.00 Library
ELO $6,650.00 Audit
Express Stop $34.80 Shop
Express 2 $335.65 Shop
DB Electric $6,727.45 Shop
Dick’s Welding $1,430.00 Snow
Colonial Research $338.60 Sewer
Alpena Co-op $1,994.45 Propane
First National Bank $2,166.04 Payroll Tax
South Dakota Retirement $1,053.12 Retirement
Department of Revenue $249.79 Sales Tax
Benders $517.00 Storm Drain
Sanborn Weekly Journal $256.07 Publishing
Todd Brueske Construction $1,292.46 Water
Gay Swenson met with the Council at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing issue with abandoned cars in town. The City Attorney has been asked to attend the March meeting to discuss the process that needs to be taken to have cars removed.
OLD BUSINESS
Weber informed the Council that the 2020 Audit has been completed and the 2021 Audit will start in March.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Woonsocket Community Center building as the location for the upcoming Election.
Reider updated the Council on the water break on 2nd Ave.
NEW BUSINESS
Mayor Reider informed the Council about a maintainer that Jensen put on hold at South Dakota Surplus Property. The Council will discuss this again next month.
Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the 2022 Law Enforcement Agreement. Motion carried.
Weber informed the Council that the special meeting for the Director of Equalization has been set for March 21, 2022, at the City Finance Office at 7:00 p.m.
Weber informed the Council that the 2022 mayor salary was printed incorrectly in last month’s minutes. The Mayor salary was set for $2,800.00.
With no further business to discuss, motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Richard Reider,
Mayor
(SEAL)
Tara Weber,
Finance Officer
