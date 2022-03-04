By: admin

Published March 4, 2022, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

)ss:

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

In the Matter of the Petition of )

Yesica Amabeli Sanchez Escobar )

For a Change of Name to )

Yesica Amabeli Peterson )

CIV: CIV22-05

NOTICE OF HEARING

FOR ADULT NAME CHANGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN a Verified Petition of Adult Name Change has been filed by Yesica A. Sanchez Escobar the object and prayer of which is to change Petitioner’s name from Yesica A. Sanchez Escobar to Yesica A. Peterson. On the 12th day of May, 2022, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. said verified petition will be heard by this Court before the Honorable Judge Pardy Presiding, at the Court Room in the Sanborn County Courthouse, City of Woonsocket, Sanborn County, South Dakota, or as soon thereafter as is convenient for the court. Anyone may come and appear at that time and place and show reasons, if any, why said name should not be changed as requested.

Dated this 25th day of February, 2022, at Woonsocket, South Dakota.

JILL SHELDON

Clerk of Court