By: admin

Published March 4, 2022, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring. Others present were Superintendent Justin Siemsen, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manger Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting January 18, 2022, as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Financial Statement and bills.

General Fund balance, January 1, 2022: $712,381.20. Receipts: taxes $10,546.34, penalties/interest $328.55, interest $55.05, other-pupil $16.00, other $74.16, state fines $678.56, state aid January $72,183.00, admission $959.00, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $302.51, yearbook $900.00, youth risk survey $2,000.00. Expenditures: $169,341.30, manual journal entry/voided check $1,023.80. Balance, January 31, 2022: $630,059.27. CorTrust Savings balance, January 1, 2022: $50,496.96. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, January 31, 2022: $50,496.96.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, January 1, 2022: $617,164.43. Receipts: taxes $644.12, penalties/interest $17.14, interest $53.56. Expenditures: $6,341.24. Balance, January 31, 2022: $611,538.01. CD $50,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, January 1, 2022: $454,908.45. Receipts: taxes $1,935.40, penalties/interest $51.51, interest $37.20. Expenditures: $19,730.25, manual journal entry/voided check $29.46. Balance, January 31, 2022: $437,172.85.

Food Service Fund balance, January 1, 2022: $11,590.68. Receipts: interest $1.49, adult meals $687.00, ala carte $3,477.38, federal reimbursement $11,837.40. Expenditures: $12,227.46. Balance, January 31, 2022: $15,366.49.

Enterprise Fund balance, January 1, 2022: $19,258.43. Receipts: interest $1.49, preschool tuition $2,610.00. Expenditures: $4,061.85. Balance, January 31, 2022: $17,808.07.

Custodial Funds balance, January 1, 2022: $73,230.16. Receipts: $2,111.33. Expenditures: $1,140.21. Balance, January 31, 2022: $74,201.28.

Scholarship Fund balance, January 1, 2022: $8,722.72. Receipts: interest $0.35. Balance, January 31, 2022: $48,723.07. Peters Scholarship balance: $8,723.07; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of February, 2022 were as follows:

General Fund: $152,996.53;

Special Education: $21,597.82;

Food Service: $8,943.54;

Enterprise Fund: $4,061.85.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A&B Business Solutions, copy overage $425.88; A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $37.26, ag shop supply $32.05; ACP Direct, two headsets $49.85; Brooks Oil, LP $4,027.50, unleaded gas $1,506.23, #1 diesel $3,435.00; CarQuest Auto Parts, bus supply $855.15; Central Electric, January electric $4,380.41; Chesterman Co., pop $95.18; Clubhouse Hotel & Suites, principal legislative room $156.44; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $970.07; CorTrust, weight lifting belts $249.85; Dawson Construction, garbage service $1,014.63; Direct Digital Control Inc., HVAC motors/controllers $1,872.00; Farmers Elevator Co., tractor hoses $72.41;

[IMPREST: Rob Baruth, junior varsity boys basketball referee $40.00; Carrie Howard, two junior varsity basketball clock $30.00, two varsity basketball clock $60.00; Erica Howard, two junior varsity basketball shot clock $30.00, two varsity shot clock $60.00; Trevor Olson, junior high basketball referee four games $120.00; Jordan Opp, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Joel Osborn, doubleheader basketball referee $120.00; Region 5, solo/group registration $63.00; Greg Stroh, doubleheader basketball referee/mileage $183.00; Jordan VonEye, boys basketball book $30.00; Bobbi White, girls basketball book $30.00];

K&D Busing, half of bus lease January $1,483.16; Jennifer Larson, reimbursement meeting meal $23.28; Local Lumber & Supply, bus barn door framing supply $52.32; Menards, faucet supply $56.56, ag shop supply $180.39; Mid-Dakota Technologies, January tech support $160.00; Performance Foodservice, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,257.13; Pomp’s Tire Service, two bus tires $967.36; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Quality Inn, superintendent legislative room $156.71; Sam’s Club, membership $45.00; Santel Communications, phone $204.15; Schoenfish & Co, Inc., 2020-21 fiscal audit $8,000.00; School Specialty, elementary supply $63.59, middle school supply $45.40, high school supply $8.25, business office supply $37.04, office supply $17.89, superintendent supply $35.78; South Dakota Department of Health, county nurse services $512.00; Sportboardz, football updates $11.48, volleyball updates $6.52; TC Enterprises, professional service $157.49; Connie Vermeulen, reimburse meeting meal $14.91; Wessington Springs School, one-third football expense $1,206.66; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, repair alto sax $72.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $970.03; MJ Dalsin Inc., 72 percent sealing school roof $95,243.00; School Specialty, credit furniture damage $(121.26).

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – School Specialty, supply $11.09; USD Center for Disabilities, Special Education registration Sanderson $160.00, speech registration McClane $160.00.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $63.90; Capital One, food $16.30; Child/Adult Nutrition Services, processed food $43.30; Cole Paper Inc., supplies $1,335.04; Laura Conrad, supply $18.64; Darrington Water Conditioning, January SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $942.35;

[IMPREST: Capital One, supply $56.67];

Performance Foodservice, supply $528.74, food $5,286.21, ala carte $553.73; School Specialty, supply $31.46; Woony Foods, food $27.28.

ENTERPRISE Fund – School Specialty, supply $38.97.

Mr. Siemsen reported on the following:

• The staff at Sanborn Central would like to recognize our board members, Clayton Dean, Gary Spelbring, Justin Enfield, Emma Klaas and Curtis Adams, for their service and dedication to our district during the official School Board Recognition Week, February 21st-25th.

• Siemsen went to Pierre for Superintendent Day from February 2nd-3rd. Discussions were held with legislators and other superintendents regarding bills.

• Extra Help day is no school on February 18th, followed by no school on February 21st.

• End of the third quarter is March 10th.

• The basketball seasons are winding down with post season play beginning at the end of February/beginning of March.

• Emily Henriksen will be the Head Track Coach, with Tim McCain and Shelly Schlicht being assistants and Spens Schlicht as Junior High Coach.

Mrs. Vermeulen reported:

• Happy Valentine’s Day! Tonight at the basketball game, the elementary staff have organized some fund raising events to benefit Jalyn Bender.

• Two of the students did very well at the Mitchell Regional Spelling Bee – Ledoux Bracha took first place in sixth grade and Colton Nelson took second place in fourth grade.

• Toby Russell will be presenting some information regarding Internet Safety to the seventh through 12th grade students in March.

• The “I Hate Winter” luncheon will be held on February 25th, sponsored by the Sanborn Central Booster Club. The Middle School Student Council will be assisting the younger students.

• Vermeulen has scheduled a speaker from Call to Freedom to present assemblies regarding cyber bullying, trustworthiness on the Internet, and what to post and not post in March.

• Vermeulen has completed half of the English Language Learners testing.

• No school on Friday, February 18 – Extra Help Day and February 21 – President’s Day.

• End of the third quarter is March 10th.

• Jenna Miller will start maternity leave on February 15th. Amanda Miiller will be her sub.

Discussion Item: A review of the district’s annual audit with the entire board was discussed.

Old Business: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Enfield, all aye, to go into executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel items with possible motion to follow (business manager evaluation) at 6:28 p.m. Regular session resumed at 6:50 p.m.

Motion by Enfield, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve hiring Ashly Uecker in the position of third grade teacher effective for the 2022/2023 school year.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central middle school computer lab.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 7:00 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair