Published March 4, 2022, in Public Notices

Byron “Barney” Dale Iverson, 87, of Kirkland, Wash., passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Services will be held Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m. at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10021 NE 124th Street, Kirkland, Wash. A reception will follow. A private military burial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in his honor at Evergreen Health Hospice Care, 12822 124th Lane NE, Kirkland, WA 98034 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Byron was born on March 28, 1934, to Henry and Pearl Iverson, in Carpenter. He attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. Prior to joining the Army, he did a multitude of things – from painting barns to working with the combine crew traveling between North Dakota and Nebraska. He joined the Army in April 1954 during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1956. While in the Army, he was a locomotive operator.

After leaving the Army, he met Margie Johannson on a blind date. They married Feb. 24, 1957. They then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, for one year attending telegraphy school. Later, they moved to Milford, Neb., and he attended two years of automotive trade school. They returned to South Dakota after three years and lived in Woonsocket, where he worked at the Ford Garage. They then moved to Huron, and he worked at the Ford Garage there also.

When the Boeing boom began, he jumped at the opportunity to move his family west. He went to work at Metke Ford in Bellevue as a mechanic and at other dealerships in Bellevue until his retirement. He also purchased homes for rentals, working many days as a mechanic and evenings as a handyman at the properties. When not working as a mechanic, he ventured out and ran a couple of businesses with friend Ron Snedeker — auto detailing and a gas station.

After his retirement, he spent time tinkering in the garage and working in the yard. Barney also enjoyed many TV programs, and he loved to read the newspaper. Card games were also a passion, and he enjoyed traveling.

Barney will be remembered for his willingness to always help. Barney and Margie were members at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years.

Barney is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margie of Kirkland, Wash.; daughter, Debbie of Kirkland, Wash.; sons, Jim of Lynnwood, Wash., Larry (Lien) of Fairfield, Calif., and Doyle (Lisa) of Shoreline, Wash.; five grandsons; one great-granddaughter; his sisters, Sharon (Dan) of Freeman and Shirelly Snedeker of Woonsocket; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Pearl Iverson; brother, Kenneth Iverson; sister, Maxine Peterson; in-laws, Pete and Lucille Johannsen; brother-in-law, Don Snedeker; and granddaughter, Julie Howell.