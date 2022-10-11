By: admin

Published October 21, 2022, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on October 11, 2022, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present were Kaleigh Zoss, Richard Danek and Josh Starzman.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes of the September 13th, 2022, meeting financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried:

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,025.46;

Danek, Candace, Payroll $73.88;

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45;

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $362.33;

King, Travis, Payroll $110.82;

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $73.88;

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00;

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,223.52;

Farmers Elevator, Forestburg, Office Supply $6.04;

IRS, Payroll $798.68;

S&M Enterprises, Sewer $350.00;

Sanborn County Highway Department, Streets $177.10.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets, parks, and lagoons.

The Board discussed nuisance properties.

Placement of storm shelters was decided to be on Main Street south of Cortrust and south of the community center.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve Resolution #2022-01, a resolution for Designation of Authorized Representation. Upon roll call vote: Danek – aye, Salathe – aye, and King – aye. Resolution 2022-01 was passed and adopted on this 11th day of October, 2022.

RESOLUTION NO. 2022-01

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF ARTESIAN, SOUTH DAKOTA RELATING TO THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE CITY ATTORNEY, AUTHORIZING THE PRESIDENT TO SIGN THE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH MICHAEL D. SHARP AS CITY ATTORNEY,

WHEREAS, the City is to make provision for legal counsel, either by appointment for City attorney or on a full-time or part-time basis, or by any reasonable contractual arrangement; and

WHEREAS, the City has hired Michael D. Sharp as the City Attorney on a contractual basis; and

WHEREAS, the City desires to hire Michael D. Sharp on an hourly rate. Lawyer service rate of $250 per hour for attorney and $75 per hour for Legal Assistant; and

WHEREAS, the City council considered the Employment Agreement during a regular City Council meeting on August 9, 2022;

NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ARTESIAN, SOUTH DAKOTA, DOES RESOLVE AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The City hereby authorized the President to sign the City Attorney Employment Agreement with Michael D. Sharp.

Section 2. This resolution shall take effect and be in full force upon passage and signatures hereon.

ADOPTED THIS 11TH DAY OF OCTOBER 2022.

Travis King,

President

Molly Ebersdorfer,

Finance Officer

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve Resolution #2022-02, a resolution for Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan. Upon roll call vote: Danek – aye, Salathe – aye, and King – aye. Resolution 2022-02 was passed and adopted on this 11th day of October, 2022.

RESOLUTION 2022-2

A resolution of the Town Board of Artesian declaring its support for, and adoption of, the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

WHEREAS the Town Board of Artesian recognizes the threat that natural hazards pose to people and property within Sanborn County; and

WHEREAS Sanborn County has prepared a multi-hazard mitigation plan, hereby known as the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan in accordance with federal laws, including the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, as amended and the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968, as amended; and

WHEREAS The Town of Artesian participated in the development of the plan; and

WHEREAS the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies mitigation goals and actions to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property in Sanborn County from the impacts of future hazards and disasters; and

WHEREAS adoption by the Town Board of Artesian demonstrates its commitment to hazard mitigation and achieving the goals outlined in the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Town Board of Artesian hereby adopts and supports the Sanborn County Hazard Mitigation Plan, and will take action to ensure that the Plan is implemented.

Adopted and approved this 11th day of October 2022.

Travis King,

President, Town Board

of Artesian

Molly Ebersdorfer,

Finance Officer

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the 2023 on-off sale liquor licenses for the Longbranch Bar. Motion carried.

Board members reviewed the City exempt property.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adopt the Employee Personnel and Safety Manual; motion carried.

The board approved new bank signature cards and Salathe added to charge accounts.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjust the 2022 budget as follows: Whereas, the City Council has determined that the 2022 budget requires adjustment. NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that the City Council of the City of Artesian hereby authorizes the following Funds adjustments: General – Board ($1,800); Highway Streets ($11,500) Parks $1,250; Sewer $12,050; all ayes. Motion carried.

Additional discussion included burning in town – red flag warning.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

