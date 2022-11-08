By: admin

Published November 18, 2022, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Town of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Travis King at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present were Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer and Tom Fridley. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss.

Public Participation – Andrew Zoss stated concerns on snow plowing this winter.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the minutes of October 11, 2022, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried:

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $275.98; Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,043.86; Ebersdorfer, Molly, Payroll $646.45; Fridley, Tom, Payroll $329.08; Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00; Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,298.59; Divine Concrete, Parks $8,500.00; DvL FIRE AND SAFETY, Streets $212.75; Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $585.39; KO’S Pro Service, Streets $375.90; KO’S Pro Service, Sewer $172.95; Runnings Supply, Streets $365.17; Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $140.10; South Dakota Municipal League, Insurance $1,162.00; The Sharp Firm Prof LLC, Services $375.00.

Old Business: Fridley gave report on streets and lagoons. The plow pickup will need a little maintenance. Discussion was held on nuisance properties. Park – winterizing is done.

New Business: Ebersdorfor is looking into a grant through the County and Disaster Mitigation Plan for another storm shelter.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member