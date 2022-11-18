By: admin

Published November 18, 2022, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in special session on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Paul Larson and Gary Blindauer. Absent were Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present, along with Duane Peterson.

CANVASS VOTES

The Board of Commissioners convened as the Election Canvassing board. The board canvassed the votes for the November 8, 2022, General Election. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the canvass. Motion carried. Voter turnout for Sanborn County was 65 percent. Vice-Chairman S. Larson declared to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

Election Results for Sanborn County

United States Senator:

• Brian Bengs: 154

• Tamara J. Lesnar: 27

• John R. Thune: 821

United States Representative:

• Collin Duprel: 124

• Dusty Johnson: 845

Governor and Lieutenant Governor:

• Jamie Smith and Jennifer Keintz: 226

• Tracey Quint and Ashley Strand: 21

• Kristi Noem and Larry Rhoden: 757

Secretary of State:

• Thomas A. Cool: 225

• Monae Johnson: 692

Attorney General:

• Marty J. Jackley: 810

State Auditor

• Stephanie Marty: 201

• Rene Meyer: 43

• Richard Sattgast: 700

State Treasurer:

• John Cunningham: 193

• Josh Haeder: 762

Commissioner of School and Public Lands:

• Timothy Azure: 197

• Brock Greenfield: 718

Public Utilities Commissioner:

• Jeffrey Barth: 193

• Chris Nelson: 759

State Senator District 20:

• Joshua Klumb: 764

State Representative District 20:

• Ben Krohmer: 494

• Lance Koth: 620

Judge of the Circuit Court, Position A Third Circuit

• Carmen Means: 442

Judge of the Circuit Court, Position B Third Circuit

• Dawn M. Elshere: 440

Judge of the Circuit Court, Position C Third Circuit

• Kent A. Shelton: 468

Judge of the Circuit Court, Position D Third Circuit

• Gregory J. Stoltenburg: 439

Judge of the Circuit Court, Position E Third Circuit

• Robert L. Spears: 190

• Michael R. Moore: 394

Judge of the Circuit Court, Position F Third Circuit

• Patrick Pardy: 480

Supreme Court Justice Retention: Shall Justice Patricia J. DeVaney representing the Third Supreme Court District, whose term expires January 1, 2023, be retained in office?

• Yes: 698

• No: 133

Supreme Court Justice Retention: Shall Justice Mark E. Salter representing the Third Supreme Court District, whose term expires January 1, 2023, be retained in office?

• Yes: 695

• No: 134

Constitutional Amendment D: An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid Eligibility.:

• Yes: 483

• No: 486

Initiated Measure 27: An initiated measure legalizing the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana.

• Yes: 359

• No: 629

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 10:29 a.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Steve Larson

Vice-Chairman of

the Board,

Sanborn County