Sanborn County Commissioners met in special session on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Steve Larson presiding. Present were Paul Larson and Gary Blindauer. Absent were Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer and Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present, along with Duane Peterson.
CANVASS VOTES
The Board of Commissioners convened as the Election Canvassing board. The board canvassed the votes for the November 8, 2022, General Election. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the canvass. Motion carried. Voter turnout for Sanborn County was 65 percent. Vice-Chairman S. Larson declared to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.
Election Results for Sanborn County
United States Senator:
• Brian Bengs: 154
• Tamara J. Lesnar: 27
• John R. Thune: 821
United States Representative:
• Collin Duprel: 124
• Dusty Johnson: 845
Governor and Lieutenant Governor:
• Jamie Smith and Jennifer Keintz: 226
• Tracey Quint and Ashley Strand: 21
• Kristi Noem and Larry Rhoden: 757
Secretary of State:
• Thomas A. Cool: 225
• Monae Johnson: 692
Attorney General:
• Marty J. Jackley: 810
State Auditor
• Stephanie Marty: 201
• Rene Meyer: 43
• Richard Sattgast: 700
State Treasurer:
• John Cunningham: 193
• Josh Haeder: 762
Commissioner of School and Public Lands:
• Timothy Azure: 197
• Brock Greenfield: 718
Public Utilities Commissioner:
• Jeffrey Barth: 193
• Chris Nelson: 759
State Senator District 20:
• Joshua Klumb: 764
State Representative District 20:
• Ben Krohmer: 494
• Lance Koth: 620
Judge of the Circuit Court, Position A Third Circuit
• Carmen Means: 442
Judge of the Circuit Court, Position B Third Circuit
• Dawn M. Elshere: 440
Judge of the Circuit Court, Position C Third Circuit
• Kent A. Shelton: 468
Judge of the Circuit Court, Position D Third Circuit
• Gregory J. Stoltenburg: 439
Judge of the Circuit Court, Position E Third Circuit
• Robert L. Spears: 190
• Michael R. Moore: 394
Judge of the Circuit Court, Position F Third Circuit
• Patrick Pardy: 480
Supreme Court Justice Retention: Shall Justice Patricia J. DeVaney representing the Third Supreme Court District, whose term expires January 1, 2023, be retained in office?
• Yes: 698
• No: 133
Supreme Court Justice Retention: Shall Justice Mark E. Salter representing the Third Supreme Court District, whose term expires January 1, 2023, be retained in office?
• Yes: 695
• No: 134
Constitutional Amendment D: An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid Eligibility.:
• Yes: 483
• No: 486
Initiated Measure 27: An initiated measure legalizing the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana.
• Yes: 359
• No: 629
There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to adjourn the meeting at 10:29 a.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
Kami Moody
Sanborn County Auditor
Steve Larson
Vice-Chairman of
the Board,
Sanborn County
