Published December 30, 2022, in Public Notices

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the SCW basketball teams traveled to Plankinton for a doubleheader against the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans. Both JV and varsity teams fought some hard battles for an entertaining night of basketball. The junior varsity Lady Blackhawks started and won their game in double overtime with a final score of 21-20.

The junior varsity boys followed, and their game ended in a last-minute three-point shot made by Evan Easton for the win. The final score was 37-35, SCW.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks played in the next game. The SCW ladies worked hard but couldn’t get things to come together, and they ended the game with a loss. The final score was 27-42, Titans.

The final game of the night was the varsity boys. The final score of the game was 48-64, Titans, but the score did not reflect how well the game went as it was a tough fight the entire game with the score being 25-26, Titans, at the half. Unfortunately, SCW came out a little cold in the third quarter and were outscored 21-32, and they couldn’t recover, leaving them with a tough loss after a fantastic effort.

The junior varsity Lady Blackhawks saw their next court action on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Hanson JV Tournament. The varsity ladies played in the Huron Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29, against Elkton/Lake Benton and the varsity boys play in the Huron Classic today (Friday) against Langford Area at 3:30 p.m. Their next games are Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Forestburg in a doubleheader against Bridgewater-Emery.

