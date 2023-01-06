By: admin

Published January 6, 2023, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in special session on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 8:21 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, and Gary Blindauer. Absent was Rod Weber. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the December 20 meeting, as presented. Motion carried.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter executive session at 8:16 a.m. Ebersdorfer declared the end of executive session at 8:44 a.m.

EMPLOYEE INPUT

The commissioners have been working on updating the handbook and have given the employees an opportunity to express any concerns regarding the proposed changes. Liz Hoffman, Sheri Kogel, Jamie Miller, Penny Farris, Abby Mathis, Naomi Terkildsen, Sherryl Rankin, Jodi Schrank, Tom Fridley, and Josh Starzman were all present for discussion.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

HIGHWAY

Sheri Kogel, Highway Administrative Assistant, met with the board. The fuel pumps do not pump if the fuel is below a certain point in the tanks; Kogel is going to get updated quotes for a new fuel system. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to transfer $1,711,900 from General Fund to the Highway Fund for 2022 expenses; budget supplement for $563,021.16 for reimbursement from Bridge Projects, and a Contingency Transfer for $13,316.23 to cover the remaining expenses from 2022. Motion carried. Funds are coming from reimbursements for projects: Bridge 56-190-056 project for $511,833.16; Bridge 56-094-010 project for $51,188.00; SDDOT STP Funds for $159,667.02; Pudge Gravel for $100,000.

CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to transfer the following amounts from contingency to the department named to balance for the year:

States Attorney – $3,500; Courthouse – $28,110; Veterans Service Officer – $1,250; Ambulance – $7,750; Domestic Abuse – $300; E-911 – $9,500; County Nurse – $3,000; Moderation & Preservation – $3,000; Emergency Management – $34,905. Motion carried.

BUDGET SUPPLEMENTS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to supplement the following budgets: Emergency Management in the amount of $41,676.02 for a grant that was received and $4,994.76 from Contingency. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND BUDGET

The auditor informed the board that the general fund surplus analysis shows the county is compliant with SDCL 7-21-18.1 by having the total unreserved, undesignated fund balance of the general fund less than 40 percent of the total amount of all general fund appropriations.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to transfer the following to assigned funds for future projects: 9-O Road Project – $300,000

TOM FRIDLEY AND JOSH STARZMAN, SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sheriff Fridley and Deputy Starzman discussed salaries with the commissioners. A final decision will be made on January 3rd when the rest of the employee wages will be discussed.

JAIL AGREEMENTS

Auditor Moody presented the jail contracts between the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Department and the following jails listed below. All contracts are for the fiscal year of 2023. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the listed jail agreements. Motion carried.

Beadle County Sheriff’s Office – $80 per day;

Brule County Jail – $62 per day;

Charles Mix County Jail- $70 per day;

Hughes County Jail – $295 per day;

Lake County Sheriff’s Office – $82.50 per day.

VETERAN’S SERVICE OFFICER

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson to enter into agreement with Davison County for the Veteran’s Service Officer from January 1, 2023, to January 5, 2027. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

The Board of Commissioners would like to thank Rod Weber for his time served as a commissioner. The board is grateful for his knowledge and time committed to Sanborn County.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to pay the following bills. Motion carried.

December Payroll before Expenses:

Commissioners $6,182.64

Auditor $8,064.17

Treasurer $8,526.89

States Attorney $7,114.96

Courthouse $4,293.97

Assessor $10,493.92

Register of Deeds $9,272.94

Sheriff $17,498.63

Public Welfare $1,492.14

Nurse $2,992.52

Ambulance $1,555.33

WIC $82.85

Extension Office $2,495.06

Weed $3,800.87

Road and Bridge $51,437.22

E-911 $89.17

Emergency Management $763.28

Sobriety Testing $89.18

First National Bank, Tax Liability $14,915.07

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $26,623.47

AFLAC, Insurance $1,063.65

AFLAC, Insurance $231.74

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $11,107.80

Delta Dental, Insurance $605.70

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $195.00

BEAM, Insurance $236.88

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $512.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $358.55

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank, Tax Liability $3,397.73

Huron Regional Medical Center, Employee Garnishment $319.18

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

Bound Tree, Supplies $829.81

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $1,641.49

Central Electric Coop, Repairs at Letcher Corner $308.35

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $83.00

Dale’s A-1 Transmission, Ambulance Transmission $4,863.49

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Weigand $285.00

Express 2, Fuel $453.57

Express Stop, Fuel $10.90

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $16,087.47

First Rate Excavate, Crushed Gravel $525,000.00

Velma Kneen, 4-H Building Rent $100.00

Kruse Law Office, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – C. Ruge $177.50

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $178.93

National Association Chiefs Police, Membership Dues $60.00

Northwest Pipe Fittings Inc., Culverts $31,116.40

Office Peeps, Supplies $555.51

Premier Equipment, Equipment $7,500.00

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $157.96

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $18.72

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Wheelco, Supplies $27.26

Woony Foods, Employee Certificates $1,200.00

There being no further business before the board, motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 11:08 a.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

