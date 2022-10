By: admin

Published October 28, 2022, in Sports

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Jeff Boschee, the lone Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk cross country team member to qualify for the Class A State Cross Country meet, traveled to the Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron to compete at the state meet. He ran with determination and placed an impressive 47th out of 125 runners competing. He finished with a time of 18:09.02.