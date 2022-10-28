WWSSC Blackhawks lose tight battle in last seconds

By:
Published October 28, 2022, in Sports

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Blackhawks hosted the Redfield Pheasants for the first round of playoffs. The game was scoreless until the final quarter, when the Pheasants scored their only touchdown, and the Blackhawks followed suit but missed the two-point conversion and lost the game 6-7. 

On offense, the six points scored for the Blackhawks came from a one-yard run by Holden Havlik. In the final seconds of the game, Havlik attempted the two-point conversion with a pass to Blake Larson, but it was caught out of bounds and didn’t count. Havlik did complete 13 passes for a total of 110 yards throughout the game. 

The WWSSC Blackhawks ended their season with a record of 6-3. As Coach Kenny Huether’s first season with the Blackhawks came to a close, he had this to say about the team and the season, “I’m proud of this year’s football team for their work ethic, their attitude on a daily basis and for the success that they accomplished. This was a very good football team, and credit goes to the assistant coaches and the players for their efforts. I enjoyed every step of our season’s journey.”

…Read more details and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 30, 2022, 7:39 am
    Mostly clear
    32°F
    real feel: 30°F
    humidity: 77%
    wind speed: 4 mph NW
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022
    October 2, 2022 October 3, 2022 October 4, 2022 October 5, 2022 October 6, 2022 October 7, 2022 October 8, 2022
    October 9, 2022 October 10, 2022 October 11, 2022 October 12, 2022 October 13, 2022 October 14, 2022 October 15, 2022
    October 16, 2022 October 17, 2022 October 18, 2022 October 19, 2022 October 20, 2022 October 21, 2022 October 22, 2022
    October 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 October 25, 2022 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022 October 29, 2022
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 