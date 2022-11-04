Lady Blackhawks end regular season on the road

By:
Published November 4, 2022, in Sports

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Mt. Vernon to take on the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans. Although the Lady Blackhawks ended their regular season with a loss to MVP, they did not make it an easy task for the Lady Titans. Set scores were 23-25, 12-25 and 24-26.

The Lady Blackhawks ended their regular season with a 9-18 record. They played their first round of the Region 5A Tournament on Monday, Oct. 31, in Forestburg against the Chamberlain Cubs. If they won that game, they advanced to the next round to play Wagner in Wagner on Tuesday night. The final round of the Region Tournament will be played tonight (Thursday) to determine who advances to the SoDak 16 to be played next Tuesday, Nov. 8.

…Read more details and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

