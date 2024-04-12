By: admin

April 12, 2024, in Sports

Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports is enjoying a successful season learning safety, reaching personal bests, breaking county records and qualifying for the State Shoot. There is currently 42 4-H members qualified for the State Shoot in 123 various disciplines. The gun disciplines include BB Gun (BB), Air Pistol (AP), Air Rifle (AR), .22 CMP Rifle (22CMP), .22 3-Position Rifle (22-3P), and .22 Pistol (22P). Archery disciplines include Compound Bow Without Sights (CWOS), Compound Without Sights with Release (CWOS-R), Compound With Sights (CWS), Compound With Sights with Release (CWS-R), Recurve Bow With Sights (RWS), Recurve Without Sights (RWOS), and Compound Open (C-Open).

Congratulations to these Sanborn County 4-H Shooting Sports record breakers in Archery! Kash Kilcoin set a new record in RWS Beginner with 120.03, crushing the record set by Carter Christian in 2017 at 105. Riley Kneen has a new record in RWS Senior with 131.06, edging out the record set by Toby Kneen in 2023 with 131.05. Whitney Hagman has taken the record in CWOS with 98.02 nudging out the record set in 2022 by Carter Christian with 96.04.

In Guns, we first congratulate Hannah Hinker who set a new record in BB Gun Beginner Girls with a 354.11, breaking the record set by Baylee Rostyne in 2023 with 353.07. Two weeks later, Harper Torgerson set a new record in BB Gun Beginner Girls with 357.07, taking out the record just set by Hannah Hinker.

