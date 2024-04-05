By: admin

Published April 5, 2024, in Sports

On Thursday, March 28, a group of Sanborn Central/Woonsocket track and field team members traveled to participate in the Dakota Wesleyan University indoor track meet in Mitchell. Results include SCW athletes that placed in the top 15 of their events but are considered unofficial results.

Senior Jeff Boschee placed third in high jump with 6’2”, fourth in triple jump with 39’0”, and 14th in long jump with 18’8”. Senior Cody Slykhuis placed sixth in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 9.45 seconds, and fifth in triple jump with 38’7”. Sophomore Grant Edwards came in 12th in the long jump with 18’10”. Sophomore Liz Boschee placed eighth in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing the race in 11.08 seconds, and 13th in high jump with 4’7”.

Due to an early spring snowstorm, the Parkston track meet that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, was canceled, so the first official meet of the season for the SCW junior varsity and varsity will take place in Chester on Tuesday, April 9. The junior high track and field team began its season in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, April 4, weather pending.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!