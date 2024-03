By: admin

Published March 27, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

Brendan Evans was a competitor from Woonsocket in the game of chess. He was the athlete who made it the furthest in the tournament, earning runner-up in that game.

The inaugural South Dakota Esports State Tournament took place in Brookings over the weekend with 140 esports athletes competing in four events to conclude the organization’s groundbreaking season in the state. Six athletes from Woonsocket were part of the competition, with four competing and two as substitutes.

…Read on and see an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!