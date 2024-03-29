By: admin

Published March 29, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket American Legion had a great night at their ninth annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament this past weekend with 45 players! The evening began with a brat sandwich meal served by the American Legion Auxiliary. Dealers for the night were Andy Larson, Nathan Linke, Wyatt Feistner, Craig Olinger, and Scott Senska. Congratulations to the winners of the tournament: High Hand of the Night – Don Zavesky, third – Carson Olinger, second – Joe Vetter and first – Soop Baysinger. Proceeds of this fundraiser will help American Legion Post 29 support various activities in the community.

