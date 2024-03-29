Woonsocket Legion holds annual poker tournament

By:
Published March 29, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket American Legion had a great night at their ninth annual Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament this past weekend with 45 players! The evening began with a brat sandwich meal served by the American Legion Auxiliary.  Dealers for the night were Andy Larson, Nathan Linke, Wyatt Feistner, Craig Olinger, and Scott Senska. Congratulations to the winners of the tournament: High Hand of the Night – Don Zavesky, third – Carson Olinger, second – Joe Vetter and first – Soop Baysinger. Proceeds of this fundraiser will help American Legion Post 29 support various activities in the community.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    March 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    February 25, 2024 February 26, 2024 February 27, 2024 February 28, 2024 February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 March 2, 2024
    March 3, 2024 March 4, 2024 March 5, 2024 March 6, 2024 March 7, 2024 March 8, 2024 March 9, 2024
    March 10, 2024 March 11, 2024 March 12, 2024 March 13, 2024 March 14, 2024 March 15, 2024 March 16, 2024
    March 17, 2024 March 18, 2024 March 19, 2024 March 20, 2024 March 21, 2024 March 22, 2024 March 23, 2024
    March 24, 2024 March 25, 2024 March 26, 2024 March 27, 2024 March 28, 2024 March 29, 2024 March 30, 2024
    March 31, 2024 April 1, 2024 April 2, 2024 April 3, 2024 April 4, 2024 April 5, 2024 April 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 