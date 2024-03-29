This year’s Girls State Delegate announced

Published March 29, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

This year’s South Dakota Girls State will take place June 3-8 on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, and Emilie Lindgren will be among the delegates attending. Lindgren is a junior at Woonsocket High School and is the daughter of Reid and Rachel Lindgren of Woonsocket. There are no candidates attending from Sanborn Central, as there are no girls in the junior class.

Every year for the past 77 years, The South Dakota American Legion Auxiliary has invited young ladies to attend a week of learning about how the American government works while enjoying time together as peers at the American Legion Auxiliary’s South Dakota Girls State. Along with learning about the American government, attendees also gain leadership skills and build connections with others that could help with career plans or become lifelong friendships. There are scholarship opportunities, as well, that are open to all participants and only available at Girls State. The benefits of attending are numerous and different for every girl who goes.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of Sanborn Weekly Journal!

