Published March 22, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket junior Tech III Carpentry class has been building a garage for Ken Anderson, Jr. Anderson Studio and Gallery has donated a 15-inch powermatic planer to the Woonsocket High School CTE program to show his appreciation for all their good work.

Members of the junior Tech III Carpentry class who built a garage for Ken Anderson, Jr. are pictured with Anderson in front of the finished project.

