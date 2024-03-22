Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA begins spring CDEs

On Friday, March 1, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA traveled to Redfield to participate in their first Career Development Event (CDE) of 2024. They had a successful day, with members finishing in the top 10 of their respective categories and teams placing in the top five.

The SCW Natural Resources team of Cody Slykhuis, Bryce Larson, Keaton Fridley, Grant Edwards, McCoy Schulz, and Clay Moody placed fifth out of 19 teams, and Larson came in seventh out of 63 competitors.

The SCW Nursery Landscaping team of Aubrey Senska, Kara Wormstadt, Cameron Edwards, Tori Hoffman and Miley Adams placed third. Senska earned sixth place, and Edwards placed seventh out of 29 competitors.

The Poultry Evaluation team of Summer Beekman, Whitney Hagman, Shiloh Senska and Kenzie Schley came in fifth in the team competition, and Hagman finished 10th out of 35 FFA students.

The Horse Evaluation and Selection team of Layton Zoss, Aubrey Moody, Danielle Brooks and Waverley Hagman earned fourth place.

On Monday, March 11, the SCW FFA went to Bridgewater-Emery for a CDE contest. 

SCW Floriculture team member Emilie Lindgren earned 10th place out of 115 competitors in the category.

In Milk Quality and Products, Raily Munoz-Martinez came in ninth out of 62 in the individual challenge.

The SCW Natural Resources team seized fifth out of 27 teams at Bridgewater-Emery.

In Nursery Landscaping, the SCW team placed fourth, and Edwards had another good performance, coming in eighth out of 48 individuals.

SCW FFA will be on the road to Flandreau for their next CDE competition on March 21.

