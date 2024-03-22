By: admin

Published March 22, 2024, in School

The Sanborn Central Middle School students enjoyed an afternoon lock-in and coronation on Thursday, March 14. Students stayed after school to participate in games, contests, and a QR code scavenger hunt. Students also enjoyed eating pizza, chips, and cookies. The afternoon ended with a middle school coronation. The following eighth grade students were nominated: Olivia Conrad, Madi Morris, McKenzie Uecker, Ledoux Bracha, Hector Melendez, and Westen White. The nomination process consisted of the entire middle school student body voting. Princess Madi Morris and Prince Westen White were crowned. Sean Bitterman acted as the master of ceremony for the coronation.

