By: admin

Published October 14, 2022, in Public Notices

Carroll Charles Schultz, 93, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Park Place Assisted Living in Brookings.

His memorial service was at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Tulare United Church in Tulare, with Reverend Rey Colón officiating. Burial, with military honors, followed at St. John’s Cemetery in rural Tulare. The service was live streamed to the funeral home’s website. Arrangements were entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield (www.hykefuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to: Tulare United Church, P.O. Box 109, Tulare, SD 57476.

Carroll was born May 12, 1929, at Tulare, to Herman and Marie (Siegling) Schultz. He attended country school until high school and graduated from Redfield High School. On Aug. 28, 1955, he married Mona (Haag) Schultz at St. John’s Church in rural Tulare.

Carroll was drafted into the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He and Mona farmed and ranched until 1982. Carroll worked for Federal Crop Insurance and the Soil Conservation Service. They lived in Rapid City until returning East River to reside in Huron. Carroll had various jobs while living in Huron, and his last employment was at the Huron Community Campus.

Carroll was friendly and fun-loving. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and going to auctions. Carroll loved to visit and looked forward to family gatherings.

He was a member of the Tulare United Church, American Legion, and VFW.

Carroll is survived by his children, Daniel (Diane) Schultz of De Smet, Gayla (Jack) Wells of Brookings, and Dawna (Mark) Van Overschelde of Letcher; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (soon to be 17); and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mona; his son, Douglas; his parents; his brothers, Delmar and Gilbert; and his sisters, Marilyn and Marion.