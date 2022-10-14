Douglas “Doug” Peterson

Woonsocket

Published October 14, 2022

Douglas “Doug” Eugene Peterson, 81, of Woonsocket, passed away on Oct. 4, 2022, due to a heart condition.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church, with a luncheon following at the Woonsocket Community Center. A private burial service will be held at a later date for the immediate family.

Doug was born in Mitchell on Jan. 18, 1941, to Alven and Myrtle (Leines) Peterson. He attended Woonsocket School, grades K-12, and Northwest College of Commerce in Huron for accounting. He also completed the Dale Carnegie Course and later earned his real estate license.

After high school, Doug joined the U.S. Air Force for four years. He attended basic training in Amarillo, Texas, and his first duty station was Okinawa, Japan. He later returned to the United States to Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, N.M. During his station there, he was transferred to Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis but then returned to Clovis after that station was complete. While stationed in Clovis, Doug met Lorena (Luna), and they were married there on March 29, 1963.

After Doug’s service in the Air Force, he and Lorena moved back to Woonsocket where they started their family and his career. He was general manager of Van Dykes Buildings in Woonsocket, which later became Capital Building Systems, where he stayed on as manager and then vice-president. With that company, he was responsible for placing the first business in the Huron Industrial Park. He worked there from 1963-1983. In 1983, he became employed with Prostollo Motor Sales in Huron, and he worked there until his death.

Doug was a volunteer fireman, city council member, school board member and church council member in his hometown of Woonsocket. He loved spending time with family and traveled to New Mexico to see family often. He was an avid sports fan, following the Minnesota Vikings and Twins, the New York Yankees, SDSU Jackrabbits and golf. He participated in golf, bowling and baseball and was a member of the Woonsocket and Huron Country Clubs.

Doug is survived by his wife, Lorena; two sons, Troy of Volga and Shawn (Kathleen Steichen) of Woonsocket; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Darwin (Janie) Peterson of Mitchell; his sister, Deanna (Marion) Dean of Artesian; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael; a great-granddaughter, Charlie Jo Peterson; a great-grandson, Kristian Kesary; and his sister-in-law, Darlene Peterson (Darwin’s first wife).

