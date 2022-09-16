By: admin

Published September 16, 2022, in Obituaries

Clarence M. “PeeWee” Olson, 89, of Letcher, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital.

Visitiation and funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 12, at the Letcher Community Church with burial at Westlawn Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.

Clarence M. Olson, son of Ole O. and Julia (Knutson) Olson, was born in Artesian on Jan. 17, 1933. He attended school in Forestburg and graduated from Forestburg High School. After his schooling, Clarence worked with his brother, Gerald, for a few years.

Clarence was united in marriage with Sally Ryan on June 1, 1951, in Artesian. He was employed with the railroad before starting in the well drilling business in 1958. In 1970, Clarence started his well repair and digging business, known as Olson Digging and Pump Repair. He retired in 2010.

In his retirement, Clarence enjoyed doing crafts with his wife, Sally. He also enjoyed carpentry work, wood crafts and car and truck restoration. Clarence enjoyed spending time with and traveling with his family.

He was a member of the Letcher Community Church and a former member of the Forestburg Lutheran Church. Clarence was also a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge.

Clarence is survived by his two daughters, Marlene Hoffman of Letcher and Linda (Todd) Francis of Mitchell; grandchildren, Eddie (Tiffany) Hoffman of Letcher, Missy Hobaugh of Letcher, Aaron (Angela) Olson of Wolsey, Andrea (Dan) Timblin of Mitchell, Sara (Dave) O’Connor of Mitchell, Amy (Cody) Poppen of Howard, Stephanie (Tony) Keller of Sioux Falls, and April (Collin) Spinar of Plankinton; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Colleen Sundstrom of Chester, Md.; brothers-in-law, Bob (Hazel) Sundstrom of Sheldon, Iowa, and Mike Sundstrom of Edgemont; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, on January 6, 2022; two sons, Rich and Jay Olson; two grandsons, Rob Francis and Brian Hobaugh; his parents; a son-in-law, Bill Hoffman; and five brothers, Russell, Gerald, Ed, Calvin and Art.