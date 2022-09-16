By: admin

Published September 16, 2022, in Obituaries

Wayne Edward Ellingson, 91, of Federal Way, Wash., passed away on Aug. 5, 2022, after a long illness with Alzheimer’s.

His military committal service will be held on Monday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash. Following will be services at Family Christian Church in Federal Way at 4:30 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by Edwards Memorial.

Wayne was born on Dec. 20, 1930, in Junius to Alfred and Forsta Ellingson, the second of four children. He grew up on the family farm near Forestburg, where he helped raise animals and crops.

After high school, Wayne worked a few jobs, including driving a dump truck for Sutton Construction, fumigating grain bins through the AFC Office in Huron and gold mining at the Homestake Mine in Lead. He enrolled in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in South Korea, driving jeeps around and moving officers, other dignitaries and supplies. During his service, he also spent time in Washington state.

After completing his U.S. Army service, Wayne married Marie Maxine Kopke of Wessington Springs on April 3, 1954. After the wedding, they resided on his family farm until they moved to Washington in search of employment.

Wayne worked at Pennwalt Chemical on the Tacoma, Wash., tide flats for over 30 years. He then worked seasonally for Lloyd Enterprises-Milton pit at the scale house and with the dozer.

Wayne and Marie purchased their SW Federal Way home in 1964, where they raised their three daughters. They lived there over 60 years. Marie became Wayne’s caregiver as the Alzheimer’s spread until her death from cancer three years ago. Wayne spent his last few years in northeast Tacoma, Wash., at Harbor Ridge Adult Family Home.

Wayne enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and outdoors, fishing, camping, hiking, and photography.

Wayne is survived by his brother, Arnold; sisters-in-law, Cheri Ellingson, Mae Ellingson and Kathryn Nord; brothers-in-law, Glen Nord and Robert Blasius; his three daughters, Cristy, Donna and Kay; son-in-law, Eric; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.