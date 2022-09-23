Waldo Burrill

Salt Lake City, Utah

By:
Published September 23, 2022, in Obituaries

Waldo “Wally” Elbridge Burrill, 94, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022, after complications from COVID-19.

Wally’s celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at Mount Olympus Presbyterian Church in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Wally was born in Forestburg, on Sept. 11, 1928. He graduated from Forestburg High School, attended Dakota Wesleyan College in Mitchell, married his sweetheart Constance “Connie” Webster in 1949, and built his insurance business for more than 35 years while also raising cattle and horses.

Wally’s early years were spent on the back of a pony, gallivanting and delivering papers. He was a whiz on roller skates and met the love of his life at Ruskin Park. Wally was a “tony” dresser and an impressive whistler. He and Connie loved music and usually ended up dancing. Wally went from riding horses to riding a golf cart, and he achieved every golfer’s life ambition by getting a hole-in-one in Palm Springs, Calif., where Wally and Connie lived for 30 years. He was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. Earlier this year, Wally and Connie moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Wally is survived by his wife of 73 years, Connie; their children, Jeff (Cathy) Burrill, Bob (Mary) Burrill, Lauren (John) Mehlhoff, and Joan (Jay) Krueger; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Anne Burrill; sisters, Elaine (Wayne) Krueger and Donna (Doug) Carpenter; and granddaughter, Callie Burrill.

