Published September 23, 2022, in Obituaries

James “Jim” Sandness, 75, of rural Woonsocket, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church.