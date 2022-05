By: admin

Published May 13, 2022

Olivia Conrad was recognized on May 1 at the VFW Post 2750 Loyalty Day program. Four students from around the region, including her, read speeches that they had written and submitted for different contests. Conrad won the Patriot’s Pen for her speech and has been awarded $200 from the VFW Post 2750.

